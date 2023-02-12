DieHumane (Exodus, Ex-Type O Negative) Premiere New Single “Shell Shock”
DieHumane (Exodus, A Pale Horse Named Death, ex-Type O Negative/Life Of Agony) premiere their second advance track named “Shell Shock“streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. A May 05th release date has been slated for the supergroup’s debut record “The Grotesque“.
Comment the band:
“This is one of our weirder/heavier tracks in contrast to our first single “Oblivion.”
This album is full of sudden left turns into unexpected territory and we’re unbelievably happy to finally be able to share this collection of music with you all.
Enjoy!”
DieHumane are:
Vocals: Garret West (ex-Anova Skyway)
Guitars: Rick Hunolt (Exodus)
Bass, piano, guitars, programming etc.: Joshua Vargas
Keys, programming, etc.: Greg Hilligiest
Drums: Sal Abruscato (A Pale Horse Named Death, ex-Type O Negative/Life Of Agony)
