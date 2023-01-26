"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Maze of Sothoth Premiere New Single "Scorn of Flesh" From Upcoming New Album "Extirpated Light"

posted Jan 26, 2023 at 2:40 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Italian death metal outfit Maze of Sothoth premiere a new single titled “Scorn of Flesh”, taken from their upcoming new album "Extirpated Light", due out in stores on March 24th via Everlasting Spew Records.

Check out now "Scorn of Flesh" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.


What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Maze of Sothoth Premiere New Single"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 