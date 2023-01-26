Maze of Sothoth Premiere New Single "Scorn of Flesh" From Upcoming New Album "Extirpated Light"

Italian death metal outfit Maze of Sothoth premiere a new single titled “Scorn of Flesh”, taken from their upcoming new album "Extirpated Light", due out in stores on March 24th via Everlasting Spew Records.

Check out now "Scorn of Flesh" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



