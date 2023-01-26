Dead Will Walk Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "A New Day of Dawning"

Dutch old school death metal band Dead Will Walk premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "A New Day of Dawning", which will be out in stores January 27th on cassette tape via Dawnbreed Records and on CD through Cavernous Records.

Check out now "A New Day of Dawning" streaming in its entirety via YouTube below.

"Our goal for this release was to write songs that underline our roots for the old school underground scene. Here we have tried to convey the same feeling as from the glory days of death metal. Thoughtful songs that remain listenable and always have a small twitch. We don’t take ourselves too seriously and we wanted to record an EP that wouldn’t look out of place in a record collection from the late eighties or early nineties."