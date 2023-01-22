Ihsahn (Emperor) Premieres New Single “Contorted Monuments” From Upcoming EP

Emperor singer/guitarist, etc. Ihsahn premieres a first single titled "Contorted Monuments" off his upcoming new EP “Fascination Street Sessions”, due out March 24th. That outing consists of tracks Ihsahn recorded with producer Jens Bogren (Sepultura, Katatonia) at his Fascination Street Studios in Örebro, Sweden.

Katatonia‘s Jonas Renske guests on a song named “Dom Andra“ from the effort. Check out now "Contorted Monuments" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.



Tells Ihsahn:

“The idea was to capture high-end recordings of real instruments in great rooms, and we had an amazing setup for drums, guitars, bass, and even a vintage Hammond organ with Leslie, Wurlitzer, Rhodes, etc., recorded through Fender combos and analogue pedals etc.

This was an amazing experience, and very educational, as I love everything related to music production. Both the Fascination Street and URM teams were incredible, and I believe everyone involved had a great time, in spite of 14–16 hour workdays.

I’m very happy with how everything came together and for those interested in the technical aspects of how it was made, there will be a thorough course coming soon at URM Academy.”