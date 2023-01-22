Silent Civilian (Ex-Spineshank) Premiere New Single “De La Muerte”

Silent Civlian - led by ex-Spineshank frontman Jonny Santos - premiere a second advance track named “De La Muerte“. A band's new album “The Reckoning” is scheduled for a spring release date. A new lyric video for the aforementioned second single is streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.







Explains Santos:

“‘De La Muerte‘ is pretty self-explanatory in my opinion. It’s a good ol’ fashioned revenge anthem. It was written about an unprovoked betrayal of trust and friendship, and the feelings that manifest after being robbed of that trust.

It is essentially a song about what most people experience at some point in life, and the natural human reaction to want to seek vengeance out of hurt and, more importantly, anger. Something everyone can relate to. So yeah, it’s a revenge anthem with no apologies plain and simple.”