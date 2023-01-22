Silent Civilian (Ex-Spineshank) Premiere New Single “De La Muerte”
Silent Civlian - led by ex-Spineshank frontman Jonny Santos - premiere a second advance track named “De La Muerte“. A band's new album “The Reckoning” is scheduled for a spring release date. A new lyric video for the aforementioned second single is streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Explains Santos:
“‘De La Muerte‘ is pretty self-explanatory in my opinion. It’s a good ol’ fashioned revenge anthem. It was written about an unprovoked betrayal of trust and friendship, and the feelings that manifest after being robbed of that trust.
It is essentially a song about what most people experience at some point in life, and the natural human reaction to want to seek vengeance out of hurt and, more importantly, anger. Something everyone can relate to. So yeah, it’s a revenge anthem with no apologies plain and simple.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Heaven’s Gate (Cannibal Corpse) Premiere Debut EP
- Next Article:
Ihsahn (Emperor) Premieres New Single
0 Comments on "Silent Civilian (Ex-Spineshank) Premiere Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.