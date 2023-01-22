Heaven’s Gate (Cannibal Corpse/Municipal Waste) Premiere Debut EP

New supergroup Heaven’s Gate - featuring Cannibal Corpse drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz, Municipal Waste/Iron Reagan frontman Tony Foresta, Mike Goo (Warthog) and bassist Jeff Howe (Reversal Of Man/Horsewhip) - premiere their self-titled debut EP, streaming in its entirety via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



