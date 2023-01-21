Heathen Announces North American Tour Dates With Arrival Of Autumn
Bay Area thrash legends Heathen have announced their spring US tour entitled Empire Of The Blind tour. Joining them for the 17-date tour are labelmates and Canadian metal upstarts Arrival Of Autumn. The tour kicks off on March 9 in Rhode Island and will travel up and down the east coast making stops in Chicago, Atlanta and Orlando before concluding in Philadelphia on March 26.
Heathen will be touring in support of their latest album Empire Of The Blind which was for the most part engineered, produced, mixed, and mastered by Christopher “Zeuss” Harris at Planet Z Studios. Additional details—rhythm guitars, etc.—were put to digital “tape” by Kragen Lum at SubLevel Studio in Little Rock, AR. The album features guest appearances by Gary Holt (Exodus, Slayer), Rick Hunolt (ex-Exodus), and Doug Piercy (ex-Heathen).
Heathen comments: "We’re stoked to continue the Empire Of The Blind tour in the Eastern half of the USA and part of Canada with our labelmates Arrival Of Autumn! Get ready for some kick-ass thrash metal as we continue to Bleed The World!”
Arrival Of Autumn states: "We are pleased to announce our first USA tour since 2019 and couldn’t be more stoked to share the stage with the almighty Heathen!"
Tickets for the tour are now on sale.
The tour dates are as follows:
March 9 – Providence, RI – Alchemy
March 10 – Brooklyn, NY – The Kingsland
March 11 – Montreal, QC – Petit Campus
March 12 – Toronto, ON – Sneaky Dee’s
March 13 – Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary
March 14 – Cudahy, WI – X-Ray
March 15 – Chicago, IL – Reggie’s
March 16 – Cincinnati, OH – Legend’s
March 17 – Knoxville, TN – The Brickyard
March 18 – Atlanta, GA – Boggs
March 19 – Tampa, FL – Brass Mug
March 20 – Miami, FL – Gramps
March 21 – Orlando, FL – The Haven
March 23 – Charlotte, NC – The Milestone
March 24 – Chesapeake, VA – Riffhouse
March 25 – Baltimore, MD – Metro
March 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Milkboy
