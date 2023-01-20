Netherlands To Release New Album "Severance" In March; Shares New Music Video "Omisha"

As humanity hurtles chaotically, blindly, and seemingly willingly towards what may well be its last act, Netherlands -- NYC’s hulking, intoxicatingly heavy progressive-sludge band -- has returned with an LP which attempts to filter the fury, the glimmers of hope, and untenable intensity of life in the anthropocene into a 10 song narrative whirlwind which sounds unlike anything you’ve ever heard.

Released on 31st March (Svart Records), "Severance" is the 9th release from multi-instrumentalist, compulsive creator, and unrepentant volume addict Timo Ellis (Cibo Matto, Spacehog, Yoko Ono) under the Netherlands moniker.

"Severance" features all the hallmarks of Ellis’ work, including blistering post-shred guitar heroics, primal drumming, and soulful, yet searing caterwauls. But as with every Netherlands release, Ellis has inexplicably found a way to ratchet up the intensity, render the dynamic shifts more extreme, and hone his menacing melange of melody and rhythm into a uniquely weaponised form of rock ‘n’ roll that reaches towards high art. On first single "Omisha" Timo comments:

"When I was writing this song I'd just re-watched The Seventh Seal (Bergman), and sort of broadly channeled my impressions of the film into the lyrics, which are sung as a kind of matter-of-fact warning from an angel of death. And although not specifically related to the vocal narrative, the name Omisha generally means 'Goddess of birth and death' and is of Indian origin. Musically it's basically just a funky sludge rock killer!"