Lotan Debuts New Lyric Video "Ashera"

The seven-headed dragon Lotan rises again, this time to unleash a new digital single, titled "Ashera," from the upcoming self-titled album.

"'Ashera' is a doomed but yet aggressively inspired melodic black metal song. Originally the mother, then wife of God, Ashera was banished entirely in 630 bc when her statues and sacrament were banished from the temples," vocalist Rubin offers, about the song. "In this song, her names represent the hope for a rise against the oppression of the female voices in religion. Burn the text that binds you and freedom you shall find!”

Check out the "Ashera" digital single or the lyric video of the song in UPRISING! Records Youtube page below. The video premiered early this week on the well-known site Metal Temple, together with a band feature.

"Lotan" will be released on digital and LP (black vinyl, limited to 300 units) via UPRISING! Records on March 31st, 2023.