Demonstealer Reveals New Album "The Propaganda Machine" Details

Demonstealer, India's premier solo metal musician, has announced his new album, "The Propaganda Machine," to be released on 31st March via Sweden's Black Lion Records. Cover art and full tracklisting of "The Propaganda Machine" has also been revealed, which you can view below.

Featuring a stellar line-up of metal musicians across the globe, "The Propaganda Machine" is another chapter in the story of one of heavy music’s most tenacious underground legends. The album is a brilliantly wicked 40-minute ride featuring the likes of Hannes Grossmann (Alkaloid, Triptykon, Blotted Science), Martino Garattoni (Ne Obliviscaris, Ancient Bards), and Ken Bedene (Aborted). Technical symphonic death metal at its finest – no holds-barred, full-throttle heaviness. Relentless in its brutality, triumphant in its melodies. Vocally the album is also hard-hitting, marking a lyrical turn to reality and escape from fantasy - an eviscerating take on the polarised world today, and a record that fully speaks truth to power.

Sahil Makhija, better known as Demonstealer, has long been one of the pillars of the heavy metal scene in India. From being at the vanguard of a fledgling metal scene to becoming one of its most visible and respected proponents today, Demonstealer is integral to the growth of the Indian metal community.

In 2000, Demonstealer formed Demonic Resurrection, one of India’s best known and biggest metal bands. Over the last two decades the band has become one of the most recognizable faces of Indian metal, nationally and internationally. Also in 2000 he established India’s first recording studio dedicated solely to metal - a home to all of the country's top metal bands.

Five years later he launched Demonstealer Records – India’s first metal record label. The roster included the best in India’s burgeoning metal scene, and licensed internationally renowned acts, including Behemoth and Dimmu Borgir. Demonstealer also founded and ran Resurrection Festival, alongside Demonic Resurrection bassist Husain Bandukwala. For years it was India’s only dedicated extreme metal festival. Needless to say, Demonstealer’s impact on the national scene cannot be overstated.

Aside from the success of Demonic Resurrection (5 studio albums, Metal Hammer Golden God award, multiple tours and festivals across UK and Europe), Demonstealer’s solo career is notable. From his debut album "And Chaos Will Reign" (2008) to 2021’s "The Holocene Termination," Sahil has been blazing a thunderous solo trail.

Tracklisting:

1. The Fear Campaign

2. Monolith Of Hate

3. The Propaganda Machine

4. The Art Of Disinformation

5. Screams Of Those Dying

6. The Great Dictator

7. The Anti-National

8. Crushing The Iron Fist