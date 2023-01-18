Ad Infinitum Releases New Music Video "Seth"

Rising modern symphonic metal outfit Ad Infinitum are breaking in with their mesmerizing new single, "Seth," exceeding all expectations and heating up the excitement for their electrifying new studio album, "Chapter III – Downfall," out March 31 via Napalm Records, once more!

The new hit "Seth" creates a heavy presence with distorted guitars crushing a groovy riff, charging into a captivating chorus with Melissa Bonny at lead singing a beautifully triumphant melody. This song’s resounding modern sound and eerie ambience will have new fans turning heads, all emphasized by an accompanying bombastic video. "Seth" is now available on all streaming services worldwide!

Having crashed into the scene in 2020 and ascending ever since, Ad Infinitum's unique sound has spurred hits like "Marching On Versailles" and "Unstoppable," garnering more than 2.8 million video views, each, to date.

Ad Infinitum on "Seth":

"Today we unveil one more piece of our upcoming album 'Chapter III - Downfall.' A song about Seth, the god of chaos and destruction, about jealousy, ambition, betrayal, treason and illusions. And eventually about justice and resolution. All this served with heavy riffs and a beautiful video by Vincent De Fallois. Enjoy!"