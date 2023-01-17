Imonolith Cancels UK/European Tour Dates

Bad news for progressive metal fans in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe as Canada's Imonolith has announced that they have decided to cancel their scheduled tour of the continent. A message from the band reads as follows:

"To our fans in Europe and the UK. We are very sorry, but we will be canceling our 2023 Progressions Tour, starting in late January. We lost several shows due to a main promoter going bankrupt. Losing these shows makes it extremely difficult for us logistically and financially to complete this tour. We are working very hard to announce new dates in the first half of 2023. Please stay posted.

"We would like to apologise to everyone who has purchased tickets to see the tour and for the short notice of this news. All tickets will be refunded at ‘place of purchase’. Thanks as always for your support. Stay posted for new dates to be announced soon."