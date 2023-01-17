Anoxia Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Languish In Suffering" From Upcoming New Album

Sydney, Australia-based old school death metal outfit Anoxia premiere a new single and lyric video by the name of “Languish In Suffering”, taken from their upcoming new album of the same name. The new record will be released on February 17, 2023 via 1054 Records.

Check out now "Languish In Suffering" streaming via YouTube for you now below.



