Voivod Announces 40th Anniversary UK Tour Dates

Canadian progressive thrash metal masters Voivod has announced that they will be heading to the United Kingdom this Spring for a string of headline shows, in celebration of their 40th anniversary. Tickets can be purchased here.

Says Voivod: "Dear UK fans, we will be connecting with you in the spring! Here are some dates for April!"

Tour dates:

April 18 - The Fleece - Bristol, UK

April 19 - Slay - Glasgow, UK

April 20 - Rebellion - Manchester, UK

April 21 - The 1865 - Southampton, UK

April 22 - Prognosis Festival - London, UK