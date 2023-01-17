"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Voivod Announces 40th Anniversary UK Tour Dates

posted Jan 17, 2023 at 4:21 AM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Canadian progressive thrash metal masters Voivod has announced that they will be heading to the United Kingdom this Spring for a string of headline shows, in celebration of their 40th anniversary. Tickets can be purchased here.

Says Voivod: "Dear UK fans, we will be connecting with you in the spring! Here are some dates for April!"

Tour dates:

April 18 - The Fleece - Bristol, UK
April 19 - Slay - Glasgow, UK
April 20 - Rebellion - Manchester, UK
April 21 - The 1865 - Southampton, UK
April 22 - Prognosis Festival - London, UK

