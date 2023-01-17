Grandiosa Muerte Premiere New Single & Music Video "Destino" From Upcoming Debut Album "Egregor"

Costa Rican blackened death metal unit Grandiosa Muerte premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Destino”, taken from their upcoming debut album "Egregor", which will be out in stores this year via Bitume.

Check out now "Destino" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.







The record eatures cover art by Gustavo Quirós, and it was recorded by Max Gutierrez at his Cavan Studio, and it was mixed and mastered by Colin Marston at Menegroth, the Thousand Caves.

Says Marston:

“One-man extreme metal from Costa Rica, simultaneously primitive and sophisticated, dissonant, atmospheric and pummeling. Focused songwriting combined with welcome variation from track to track make for a great listen regardless of whether your taste leads more toward death or more toward black/thrash.”