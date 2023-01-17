Cultura Tres Posts New Lyric Video "Proxy War" Online

Today long-running South American metallers Cultura Tres unveil the second single taken from their upcoming album "Camino De Brujos" due for release on April 7th 2023 via Universal Music in the Americas and Bloodblast in the rest of the world.

"‘ProxyWar’ is a deep sounding mixture of thrash and psychedelic sludge metal. Featuring Paulo Jr. from the almighty Sepultura, this song has been produced the organic / realistic way. its double bass-drum blasts as if it came from the golden records of Slayer. No sampled drums, no fake performances, this is the real deal," comments the frontman Alejandro Montoya.

Recently the band the welcomed Sepultura's bass player Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr. in their ranks.

"In 2019 after hearing about the plans for a new Cultura Tres, I offered Ale and Juanma to join the band. The music is very organic. There are a lot of influence from the 90’s and a little bit of hardcore as well. Personally [In this album], I got inspired by the bass players who I loved the most back in the 70’s," enthuses Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr.

In the studio the band explored new ideas and found a musical common ground. The resulting style retained elements of the psychedelic-sludgy past, but incorporated the groove of a more metal oriented vibe that Paulo brought in with his Sepultura influence.

So, how should South American heavy music sound like nowadays? The answer is easy – just listen to "Camino De Brujos," an album which explores both new and old musical textures. The power of thrash metal meets the eeriness of sludge and the melancholic feel of classic rock.

"The album title ‘Camino de Brujos’ can be roughly translated as ‘Trail of Witches’. Do you remember the little story about letting your subconscious make artistic choices? Well this is one of the best examples, ‘Camino de Brujos’ is the main line sang on top of a nasty slow riff, the song is filled with tribal ritual percussion, typical from south America’s black magic practices. The phrase didn’t only end up being the only lyrics sang on the song but it also gave the name and identity to the album," explains Alejandro Londono Montoya.

"Camino De Brujos" was recorded by Juan M. De Ferrari Montoya & Alonso Milano Mendoza at AJM Sound Studios, Amsterdam (NL) and at Reborn Studios, Artesa de Segre (SP). Alejandro Londono Montoya took care of the mixing and the mastering at AJM Sound Studios in Amsterdam. The artwork was made by Damian Michaels.

Tracklisting:

1. The World And Its Lies

2. Time Is Up

3. Signs

4. The Land

5. Proxy War

6. 19 Horas

7. Zombies

8. De Maracay

9. The Smell of Death

10. Camino de Brujos