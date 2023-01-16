Blaze of Sorrow Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Flammae" From Upcoming New Album "Vultus Fati"

Italy's black metal outfit Blaze of Sorrow premiere a new single and lyric video by the name of “Flammae”, taken from their upcoming new album "Vultus Fati", which will be out in stores end of March via Eisenwald Records.

Check out now "Flammae" streaming via YouTube for you now below.