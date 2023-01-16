Lamp Of Murmuur Premiere New Single "Conqueror Beyond The Frenzied Fog" From Upcoming New Album "Saturnian Bloodstorm"

Black metal band Lamp Of Murmuur premiere a new single titled “Conqueror Beyond The Frenzied Fog”, taken from their upcoming new third full-length album "Saturnian Bloodstorm", which will be out in stores March 26 via Bandcamp.

