Lamp Of Murmuur Premiere New Single "Conqueror Beyond The Frenzied Fog" From Upcoming New Album "Saturnian Bloodstorm"
Black metal band Lamp Of Murmuur premiere a new single titled “Conqueror Beyond The Frenzied Fog”, taken from their upcoming new third full-length album "Saturnian Bloodstorm", which will be out in stores March 26 via Bandcamp.
Check out now "Conqueror Beyond The Frenzied Fog" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
