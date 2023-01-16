Origin Premiere New Lyric Video For “Nostalgia For Oblivion”



Origin premiere a new lyric video for their track “Nostalgia For Oblivion”, off their latest album "Chaosmos".



Origin are currently on a co-headlining European tour with Monstrosity, with Reject The Sickness and Intrepid joining them as supports.

Remaining Tour Dates:

16.01 CH Martigny / Sunset

17.01 ITA Milan / Legend

18.01 ITA Rome / Traffic

19.01 ITA San Dona di Piave / Revolver

20.01 A Graz / Explosiv

21.01 A Innsbruck / Livestage

22.01 A Wien / Escape Metalcorner

24.01 SK Bratislava / Randall

25.01 CZ Ostrava / Barrak

26.01 CZ Brno / Melodka

27.01 GER Zwickau / Club Seilerstrasse

28.01 GER Berlin / ORWO Haus

29.01 POL Poznan / Tama