"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Origin Premiere New Lyric Video For “Nostalgia For Oblivion”

posted Jan 16, 2023 at 7:16 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)


Origin premiere a new lyric video for their track “Nostalgia For Oblivion”, off their latest album "Chaosmos".


Origin are currently on a co-headlining European tour with Monstrosity, with Reject The Sickness and Intrepid joining them as supports.

Remaining Tour Dates:

16.01 CH Martigny / Sunset
17.01 ITA Milan / Legend
18.01 ITA Rome / Traffic
19.01 ITA San Dona di Piave / Revolver
20.01 A Graz / Explosiv
21.01 A Innsbruck / Livestage
22.01 A Wien / Escape Metalcorner
24.01 SK Bratislava / Randall
25.01 CZ Ostrava / Barrak
26.01 CZ Brno / Melodka
27.01 GER Zwickau / Club Seilerstrasse
28.01 GER Berlin / ORWO Haus
29.01 POL Poznan / Tama

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Origin Premiere New Lyric Video"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 