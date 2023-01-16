Origin Premiere New Lyric Video For “Nostalgia For Oblivion”
Origin premiere a new lyric video for their track “Nostalgia For Oblivion”, off their latest album "Chaosmos".
Origin are currently on a co-headlining European tour with Monstrosity, with Reject The Sickness and Intrepid joining them as supports.
Remaining Tour Dates:
16.01 CH Martigny / Sunset
17.01 ITA Milan / Legend
18.01 ITA Rome / Traffic
19.01 ITA San Dona di Piave / Revolver
20.01 A Graz / Explosiv
21.01 A Innsbruck / Livestage
22.01 A Wien / Escape Metalcorner
24.01 SK Bratislava / Randall
25.01 CZ Ostrava / Barrak
26.01 CZ Brno / Melodka
27.01 GER Zwickau / Club Seilerstrasse
28.01 GER Berlin / ORWO Haus
29.01 POL Poznan / Tama
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Ulthar Premiere New Single "Saccades"
- Next Article:
Blaze of Sorrow Premiere New Single & Lyric Video
0 Comments on "Origin Premiere New Lyric Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.