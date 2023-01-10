Ingested Announces Headlining North American Tour Dates With Devourment, Extermination Dismemberment And Organectomy

UK death metal trio, Ingested, will return to North America this spring on a month-long headlining tour. Dubbed Ingesting North America 2023 - The Slam Tour Of The Year, the journey will commence on May 4 in Brooklyn, New York and run through June 4 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Additional support will be provided by Devourment, Extermination Dismemberment, and Organectomy as well as special guests Implosive Disgorgence, PeelingFlesh, and I Declare War on select dates.

Comments vocalist Jason Evans, "Absolutely buzzing to announce our North American headlining tour this May! We return to the US and Canada for what is, hands down, The Slam Tour Of The Year, bringing with us Devourment, Extermination Dismemberment, Organectomy, and on select dates Implosive Disgorgence, PeelingFlesh, I Declare War, and yet another to be announced! There is no tour as brutal as this one. Tickets are on sale now! Get yours ASAP and don't miss out!"

The tour dates are as follows:

May 4 - Brooklyn Monarch - Brooklyn, NY

May 5 - Lovedraft's - Mechanicsburg, PA

May 6 - Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

May 7 - Hangar 1819 - Greensboro, NC

May 9 - Gramps - Miami, FL w/ Implosive Disgorgence

May 10 - Conduit - Orlando, FL w/ Implosive Disgorgence

May 11 - Masquerade (Hell) - Atlanta, GA

May 12 - The End - Nashville, TN

May 13 - Rev Room - Little Rock, AR w/ PeelingFlesh

May 14 - Ridglea Room - Fort Worth, TX w/ PeelingFlesh

May 16 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX w/ PeelingFlesh

May 17 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX w/ PeelingFlesh

May 18 - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM

May 19 - Nile Underground - Mesa, AZ

May 20 - Chain Reaction - Anaheim, CA

May 21 - Neck Of The Woods - San Francisco, CA

May 23 - Bossanova Ballroom - Portland, OR w/ I Declare War

May 24 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA w/ I Declare War

May 25 - The Big Dipper - Spokane, WA

May 26 - The Shredder - Boise, ID

May 27 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT

May 28 - Roxy Theater - Denver, CO

May 30 - Cobra Lounge - Chicago, IL

May 31 - Sanctuary - Detroit, MI

June 1 - No Class - Cleveland, OH

June 2 - Velvet Underground - Toronto, ON

June 3 - Foufones Electriques - Montreal, QC

June 4 - Sonia - Cambridge, MA