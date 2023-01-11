The Lucid (Fear Factory, Ex-Megadeth) Premiere New Single “Risk Machine”
Band Photo: Megadeth (?)
Ex-Megadeth bassist David Ellefson‘s new band The Lucid premiere another advance track named “Risk Machine” from their forthcoming EP “Saddle Up And Ride“. Ellefson has recruited singer Vinnie Dombroski (Sponge), guitarist Drew Fortier and Fear Factory drummer Mike Heller for this project.
“Saddle Up And Ride“ will be released on January 27th via SpoilerHead Records and also features two guest spots from Violent J of Insane Clown Posse.
Check out now “Risk Machine” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
