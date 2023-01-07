Majesties (Obsequiae, Inexorum) Premiere New Single "The World Unseen" From Upcoming New Album "Vast Reaches Unclaimed"

Gothenburg-styled melodic old-school death metal outfit Majesties - featuring Obsequiae's Tanner Anderson, Inexorum's Carl Skildum and Matthew Kirkwold - premiere their new single "The World Unseen" taken from their debut album "Vast Reaches Unclaimed", due out March 3rd, 2023 via 20 Buck Spin.





Explains Skildum:

"'The World Unseen' provides a broad representation of the surreal lyrical themes of the record, and specifically depicts an out-of-the-body experience. It tells the tale of a mind untethered to a physical form, flowing through the world free of physical constraints. There are some deep roots to this particular song, with the verse riff having been rescued from one of my riff tapes from 1997."