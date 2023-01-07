Galactic Empire Premiere Metal Cover Of The ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Theme
Instrumental metal outfit Galactic Empire premiere their cover of the spinoff TV series', ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch‘ theme, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
