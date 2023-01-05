Turbid North (Unearth, Etc.) Premiere New Single & Music Video “The Road”
Texan trio Turbid North (Unearth, Mos Generator) premiere a new official music video for their single “The Road” streaming via YouTube for you below. The band will release of their new album “The Decline“ on January 20th.
Another single from the record named “Patients” has debuted earlier past month streaming via Spotify for you below.
Explains guitarist/vocalist Nick Forkel:
“‘The Road‘ is about survival in the bleakest situations. How far you’ll push yourself to keep going. Even if the world you’re living in isn’t all that great to begin with. Suffer today, to live another day.” The music video conveys the song’s message by way of post-apocalyptic imagery reminiscent of the Cormac McCarthy novel with which it shares a title.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Cancer And Wolfchant Confirmed For 70000 Tons 2023
- Next Article:
Sleep Token Premiere New Single "Chokehold"
0 Comments on "Turbid North (Unearth) Premiere New Single & Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.