Turbid North (Unearth, Etc.) Premiere New Single & Music Video “The Road”

Texan trio Turbid North (Unearth, Mos Generator) premiere a new official music video for their single “The Road” streaming via YouTube for you below. The band will release of their new album “The Decline“ on January 20th.





Another single from the record named “Patients” has debuted earlier past month streaming via Spotify for you below.

Explains guitarist/vocalist Nick Forkel:

“‘The Road‘ is about survival in the bleakest situations. How far you’ll push yourself to keep going. Even if the world you’re living in isn’t all that great to begin with. Suffer today, to live another day.” The music video conveys the song’s message by way of post-apocalyptic imagery reminiscent of the Cormac McCarthy novel with which it shares a title.”