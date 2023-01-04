Cancer And Wolfchant Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023

Band Photo: Nightwish (?)

The announcements for the 2023 edition of 70000 Tons Of Metal are coming thick and fast with the organisers of the cruise confirming two more names for the voyage today. British death metal legends Cancer will be boarding the ship, as will German Viking metal band Wolfchant. Speaking on the announcement, Cancer said:

"We are beyond stoked to announce that we will be spreading this fatal disease called death fucking metal at the one and only 70000tons, the world's biggest heavy metal cruise in just a few weeks!

"We've definitely never played in a setting like this one, so you can imagine the four of us are quite excited about it! A good bunch of friends and bands that we love have been already announced and we'll all make a total of 60 artists playing two sets each when the whole line-up gets revealed!

Grab your tickets now before it is too late! See you in Miami and Bimini VERY soon! CFC."

The cruise will sail from Miami on January 30th and head to Bimini, Bahamas, before returning to Florida on February 3rd.

The lineup is now as follows:

Abysmal Dawn

Amorphis

Batushka

Cancer

Cryptosis

Cynic

Decrepit Birth

Destruction

Elvenking

Evergrey

Fallujah

Feuerschwanz

Fractal Universe

Freedom Call

God Dethroned

Insomnium

Iron Savior

Jungle Rot

Kamelot

Keep Of Kalessin

Korpiklaani

Kreator

Mänegarm

Melechesh

Nightmare

Nightwish

Novembre

Obscura

Oceans Of Slumber

Rotting Christ

Sirenia

The Crown

Uli Jon Roth

Visions Of Atlantis

Vreid

Warbringer

Wolfchant