Cancer And Wolfchant Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023
Band Photo: Nightwish (?)
The announcements for the 2023 edition of 70000 Tons Of Metal are coming thick and fast with the organisers of the cruise confirming two more names for the voyage today. British death metal legends Cancer will be boarding the ship, as will German Viking metal band Wolfchant. Speaking on the announcement, Cancer said:
"We are beyond stoked to announce that we will be spreading this fatal disease called death fucking metal at the one and only 70000tons, the world's biggest heavy metal cruise in just a few weeks!
"We've definitely never played in a setting like this one, so you can imagine the four of us are quite excited about it! A good bunch of friends and bands that we love have been already announced and we'll all make a total of 60 artists playing two sets each when the whole line-up gets revealed!
Grab your tickets now before it is too late! See you in Miami and Bimini VERY soon! CFC."
The cruise will sail from Miami on January 30th and head to Bimini, Bahamas, before returning to Florida on February 3rd.
The lineup is now as follows:
Abysmal Dawn
Amorphis
Batushka
Cancer
Cryptosis
Cynic
Decrepit Birth
Destruction
Elvenking
Evergrey
Fallujah
Feuerschwanz
Fractal Universe
Freedom Call
God Dethroned
Insomnium
Iron Savior
Jungle Rot
Kamelot
Keep Of Kalessin
Korpiklaani
Kreator
Mänegarm
Melechesh
Nightmare
Nightwish
Novembre
Obscura
Oceans Of Slumber
Rotting Christ
Sirenia
The Crown
Uli Jon Roth
Visions Of Atlantis
Vreid
Warbringer
Wolfchant
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Katatonia Releases New Single "Birds"
- Next Article:
Turbid North (Unearth) Premiere New Single & Video
0 Comments on "Cancer And Wolfchant Confirmed For 70000 Tons 2023"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.