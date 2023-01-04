Wind Rose Shares New Music Video "Army Of Stone"
Following the recent reissues of their powerful classics Shadows Over Lothadruin and Wardens of the West Wind, Italian dwarven metal band Wind Rose are excited to present a brand new video for their epic track “Army Of Stone!" Originally released on their 2022 album, "Warfront," "Army Of Stone" showcases the band's unique blend of heavy riffs, soaring melodies, and epic storytelling. The song's thundering drums and crushing guitars are sure to get fans headbanging, while the massive chorus and epic lyrics transport them to a mythical, middle earth-inspired fantasy universe.
Furthermore, the band will embark on a massive tour across the center of Europe, playing some of the biggest and best indoor venues on the continent in January and February of 2023, with legendary pirate metal overlords Alestorm, intergalactic power metal wizards Gloryhammer and enigmatic pirate metallers Rumahoy. This tour is guaranteed to be the biggest party of the year, so drink your ale, grab your hammer and get your tickets right away!
Wind Rose states:
"We are extremely excited to release the official videoclip for "Army Of Stone"! When we wrote the song, we were thinking about huge statues that recalled the times when the Dwarves fought their glorious battles, so we created a video that fits perfectly with the concept. This is the best way to celebrate the beginning of the massive European tour with Alestorm, Gloryhammer and Rumahoy, starting on January 6... Get ready for the best party of 2023!"
European tour dates:
06.01.23 DE - Munich / Backstage
07.01.23 DE - Stuttgart / Wagenhallen
08.01.23 HU - Budapest / Barba Negra
10.01.23 AT - Vienna / Arena
11.01.23 CZ - Brno / Sono Centrum
12.01.23 PL - Kraków / Klub STUDIO
13.01.23 DE - Leipzig / Haus Auensee
14.01.23 DE - Geiselwind / Music Hall
15.01.23 DE - Berlin / Huxleys Neue Welt
16.01.23 PL - Warsaw / Progresja
17.01.23 LV - Riga / Palladium Riga
18.01.23 FI - Helsinki / House of Culture
20.01.23 SE - Stockholm / Arenan Fryshuset
21.01.23 NO - Oslo / Sentrum Scene
22.01.23 DK - Copenhagen / Falconer Theatre
23.01.23 DE - Hamburg / Markthalle
24.01.23 DE - Hannover / Capitol
25.01.23 DE - Saarbrücken / Garage
27.01.23 DE - Wiesbaden / Schlachthof
28.01.23 BE - Torhout / De Mast
29.01.23 NL - Den Bosch / MAINSTAGE Brabanthallen
30.01.23 FR - Paris / Olympia Paris
31.01.23 CH - Pratteln / Z7 Konzertfabrik
01.02.23 IT - Milan / Alcatraz
02.02.23 FR - Lyon / Transbordeur
03.02.23 DE - Oberhausen / Turbinenhalle
