Favorite Albums Of 2022 (Most Of Them Metal)

Band Photo: Behemoth (?)

The following list isn't a poll or consensus among Metal Underground staff. Rather, it's one guy's opinion--one guy who hasn't even listened to the vast majority of the metal albums that came out in 2022. There are several selections that aren't even metal.

That said, maybe you like a few of these and haven't heard of some. I've found a lot of new (to me) music this way, and maybe you're in the same boat.

If someone (who likes many of the albums listed below) sees that I'm missing something obvious, please note the album in the comments section so I (and others) can check it out.

Here's to new discoveries and a metal 2023!

In no particular order:

Telekinetic Yeti - Primordial

Russian Circles - Gnosis

Slægt - Goddess

Rammstein - Zeit

Orm - Intet • Altet

Built to Spill - When the Wind Forgets Your Name

Behemoth - Opvs Contra Natvram

Abbath - Dread Reaver

Watain - The Agony & Ecstasy of Watain

Black Anvil - Regenesis

Saor - Origins

Voivod - Synchro Anarchy

Devin Townsend - Lightwork

Caamp - Lavender Days

Ufomammut - Fenice

Turbocharged - Alpha Beast, Omega God

The Black Angels - Wilderness of Mirrors

Tankard - Pavlov's Dawgs

Cult of Luna - The Long Road North

Kampfar - Til Klovers Takt

Hulder - The Eternal Fanfare

Heilung - Drif