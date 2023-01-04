OpEd
Favorite Albums Of 2022 (Most Of Them Metal)
Band Photo: Behemoth (?)
The following list isn't a poll or consensus among Metal Underground staff. Rather, it's one guy's opinion--one guy who hasn't even listened to the vast majority of the metal albums that came out in 2022. There are several selections that aren't even metal.
That said, maybe you like a few of these and haven't heard of some. I've found a lot of new (to me) music this way, and maybe you're in the same boat.
If someone (who likes many of the albums listed below) sees that I'm missing something obvious, please note the album in the comments section so I (and others) can check it out.
Here's to new discoveries and a metal 2023!
In no particular order:
Telekinetic Yeti - Primordial
Russian Circles - Gnosis
Slægt - Goddess
Rammstein - Zeit
Orm - Intet • Altet
Built to Spill - When the Wind Forgets Your Name
Behemoth - Opvs Contra Natvram
Abbath - Dread Reaver
Watain - The Agony & Ecstasy of Watain
Black Anvil - Regenesis
Saor - Origins
Voivod - Synchro Anarchy
Devin Townsend - Lightwork
Caamp - Lavender Days
Ufomammut - Fenice
Turbocharged - Alpha Beast, Omega God
The Black Angels - Wilderness of Mirrors
Tankard - Pavlov's Dawgs
Cult of Luna - The Long Road North
Kampfar - Til Klovers Takt
Hulder - The Eternal Fanfare
Heilung - Drif
What's Next?
