Batushka And Elvenking Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023
Band Photo: Nightwish (?)
Two more bands have now been confirmed for the 2023 edition of 70000 Tons Of Metal, the metal cruise which will set sail from Miami on January 30th and dock in Bimini, Bahamas, before returning on February 3rd. Joining the lineup will be Polish black metal outfit Batushka, as well as Italian power metal group Elvenking.
The lineup is now as follows:
Abysmal Dawn
Amorphis
Batushka
Cryptosis
Cynic
Decrepit Birth
Destruction
Elvenking
Evergrey
Fallujah
Feuerschwanz
Fractal Universe
Freedom Call
God Dethroned
Insomnium
Iron Savior
Jungle Rot
Kamelot
Keep Of Kalessin
Korpiklaani
Kreator
Mänegarm
Melechesh
Nightmare
Nightwish
Novembre
Obscura
Oceans Of Slumber
Rotting Christ
Sirenia
The Crown
Uli Jon Roth
Visions Of Atlantis
Vreid
Warbringer
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Our Martyred Lady Premiere New Track & Lyric Video
- Next Article:
Wind Rose Shares "Army Of Stone" Music Video
0 Comments on "Batushka & Elvenking Confirmed For 70000 Tons 2023"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.