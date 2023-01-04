Batushka And Elvenking Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023

Two more bands have now been confirmed for the 2023 edition of 70000 Tons Of Metal, the metal cruise which will set sail from Miami on January 30th and dock in Bimini, Bahamas, before returning on February 3rd. Joining the lineup will be Polish black metal outfit Batushka, as well as Italian power metal group Elvenking.

The lineup is now as follows:

Abysmal Dawn

Amorphis

Batushka

Cryptosis

Cynic

Decrepit Birth

Destruction

Elvenking

Evergrey

Fallujah

Feuerschwanz

Fractal Universe

Freedom Call

God Dethroned

Insomnium

Iron Savior

Jungle Rot

Kamelot

Keep Of Kalessin

Korpiklaani

Kreator

Mänegarm

Melechesh

Nightmare

Nightwish

Novembre

Obscura

Oceans Of Slumber

Rotting Christ

Sirenia

The Crown

Uli Jon Roth

Visions Of Atlantis

Vreid

Warbringer