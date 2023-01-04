Ashen Horde (Equipoise, Inferi, Etc. ) Premiere New Single "The Neophyte" From Upcoming New Album "Antimony"
Blackened death metal outfit Ashen Horde - featuring frontman Stevie Boiser (Equipoise, Inferi), guitarist and singer Trevor Portz (Abhoria), bassist Igor Panasewicz (Abhoria), and drummer Robin Stone (Norse, ex-The Amenta), premiere their new advance track "The Neophyte" from the band's forthcoming effort "Antimony".
The artwork for the record was done by Niklas Sundin of Dark Tranquillity, and the album will be out January 27th, via Transcending Obscurity Records.
