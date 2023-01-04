Our Martyred Lady Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Exterminatus" From Upcoming New Album "Heresy II"
East Tennessee-based deathcore unit Our Martyred Lady premiere a new single and lyric video by the name of “Exterminatus”, taken from their upcoming new album "Heresy II", which will be out in stores on January 17, 2023.
Check out now "Exterminatus" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
In case you missed the band's previous single "Red Kingdom" from the "Heresy" EP, we have it included for you below as well:
