Ontborg Premiere New Single & Music Video "Steps of Damnation" From Upcoming New Album "Following The Steps Of Damnation"
Italian melodic death metal quartet Ontborg premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Steps of Damnation”, taken from their upcoming new album "Following The Steps Of Damnation". The effort was recorded at Sound Control Studio by Lukas Flarer and is set for release on February 24th, 2023 on CD digipak and digitally via Black Lion Records.
Check out now "Steps of Damnation" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
