Mithridatum (Ex-The Faceless, Abhorrent) Premiere Debut Single "Mournful Glow" From Upcoming Debut Album "Harrowing"
Dissonant black metal /death metal outfit Mithridatum - the new project featuring former The Faceless frontman Geoff Ficco and drummer Lyle Cooper , as well as Abhorrent guitarist Marlon Friday - premiere their second single "Mournful Glow". The track is off their upcoming debut studio full-length "Harrowing", due out on February 1st, 2023 via Willowtip Records on CD, vinyl, and digital formats. It features cover art by The Blazing Seer.
Check out now "Mournful Glow" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Vektor Pulled From 70000 Tons Of Metal
- Next Article:
Ontborg Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Mithridatum (Ex-The Faceless) Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.