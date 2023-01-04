Mithridatum (Ex-The Faceless, Abhorrent) Premiere Debut Single "Mournful Glow" From Upcoming Debut Album "Harrowing"

Dissonant black metal /death metal outfit Mithridatum - the new project featuring former The Faceless frontman Geoff Ficco and drummer Lyle Cooper , as well as Abhorrent guitarist Marlon Friday - premiere their second single "Mournful Glow". The track is off their upcoming debut studio full-length "Harrowing", due out on February 1st, 2023 via Willowtip Records on CD, vinyl, and digital formats. It features cover art by The Blazing Seer.

Check out now "Mournful Glow" streaming via YouTube for you now below.



