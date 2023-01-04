"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Mithridatum (Ex-The Faceless, Abhorrent) Premiere Debut Single "Mournful Glow" From Upcoming Debut Album "Harrowing"

posted Jan 4, 2023 at 2:14 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Dissonant black metal /death metal outfit Mithridatum - the new project featuring former The Faceless frontman Geoff Ficco and drummer Lyle Cooper , as well as Abhorrent guitarist Marlon Friday - premiere their second single "Mournful Glow". The track is off their upcoming debut studio full-length "Harrowing", due out on February 1st, 2023 via Willowtip Records on CD, vinyl, and digital formats. It features cover art by The Blazing Seer.

Check out now "Mournful Glow" streaming via YouTube for you now below.


What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Mithridatum (Ex-The Faceless) Premiere New Single"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 