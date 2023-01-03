Vektor Pulled From 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023

Last night, the organisers of the 70000 Tons Of Of Metal cruise announced that Sci-Fi thrashers Vektor would be performing in the 2023 edition of the event. In the past hour, the 70000 Tons social pages have confirmed that the band have since been removed from the event. While no reason has been cited, there were angry responses from attendees past and present owing to allegations made against lead vocalist David DiSanto by his ex-wife.

70000 Tons Of Metal will sail from Miami on January 28th and last until February 3rd, during which time the ship will dock in Bimini, Bahamas.

The lineup is as follows, with twenty seven more bands to be announced:

Abysmal Dawn

Amorphis

Cryptosis

Cynic

Decrepit Birth

Destruction

Evergrey

Fallujah

Feuerschwanz

Fractal Universe

Freedom Call

God Dethroned

Insomnium

Iron Savior

Jungle Rot

Kamelot

Keep Of Kalessin

Korpiklaani

Kreator

Mänegarm

Melechesh

Nightmare

Nightwish

Novembre

Obscura

Oceans Of Slumber

Rotting Christ

Sirenia

The Crown

Uli Jon Roth

Visions Of Atlantis

Vreid

Warbringer