Vektor Pulled From 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023
Band Photo: Nightwish (?)
Last night, the organisers of the 70000 Tons Of Of Metal cruise announced that Sci-Fi thrashers Vektor would be performing in the 2023 edition of the event. In the past hour, the 70000 Tons social pages have confirmed that the band have since been removed from the event. While no reason has been cited, there were angry responses from attendees past and present owing to allegations made against lead vocalist David DiSanto by his ex-wife.
70000 Tons Of Metal will sail from Miami on January 28th and last until February 3rd, during which time the ship will dock in Bimini, Bahamas.
The lineup is as follows, with twenty seven more bands to be announced:
Abysmal Dawn
Amorphis
Cryptosis
Cynic
Decrepit Birth
Destruction
Evergrey
Fallujah
Feuerschwanz
Fractal Universe
Freedom Call
God Dethroned
Insomnium
Iron Savior
Jungle Rot
Kamelot
Keep Of Kalessin
Korpiklaani
Kreator
Mänegarm
Melechesh
Nightmare
Nightwish
Novembre
Obscura
Oceans Of Slumber
Rotting Christ
Sirenia
The Crown
Uli Jon Roth
Visions Of Atlantis
Vreid
Warbringer
