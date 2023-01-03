Bonginator Premiere New Single & Music Video "Chopped 2 Pieces"
Boston, Massachusetts-based death metal trio Bonginator premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Chopped 2 Pieces”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Line-up:
Erik Thorstenn
Ron Bernhaut
Jake Thompson
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Ex-Anvil/Overkill Guitarist Sebastian Marino Dead
- Next Article:
By The Blood Premiere Full-Album Stream
0 Comments on "Bonginator Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.