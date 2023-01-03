Headline News

Ex-Anvil and Overkill Guitarist Sebastian Marino Passed Away at 57

Ex-Overkill/Anvil guitarist Sebastian “Seby” Marino has passed away on New Year’s Eve in Florida at the age of only 57 years.

Marino was a member of Anvil from 1989 through 1995, appearing on the group’s 1992 album “Worth The Weight“. He went on to join Overkill from 1995 through to 1999, appearing on “The Killing Kind“, “From The Underground And Below” and more.

Comments Anvil frontman Steve “Lips” Kudlow on Marino's death:

“Condolences to my friend Sebastian Marino‘s family and friends. Seby was a dear friend and I will miss him profoundly!! Worth The Weight was an extremely special ANVIL album and it will keep Seby alive through our history forever! RIP SEBASTIAN MARINO“

Post Overkill:

“It’s with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of our good friend & great musician, Sebastian Marino.



Marino‘s friend Bruce Pilato broke the news of his death telling:



“FAREWELL to my dear friend Sebastian Marino, who died suddenly in the early hours of today after being rushed to a hospital while doing a sound job on New Year’s Eve in Florida. Sebastian owned and operated AUDIO IMAGES one of the most acclaimed audio & video production companies in the country. He and I go back to the 1980s and in the mid 1990s we worked together with Linda Rutherford & Celtic Fire, which featured his first wife.

It was Sebastian who I approached for a road crew when I first started working with Carl Palmer in 2005. Sebastian essentially brought a slew of top quality production people who made up the road crews of Carl Palmer‘s band; ASIA; YES and other platinum level acts around the globe. A brilliant musician in his own right (he played guitar for OVERKILL and ANVIL among others)- he was like a best friend to any working musician or road tech’s who interacted with him.

He always treated them fairly and often working for less than he should have just so the music could survive. Sebastian… you were a diamond whose legacy will shine on forever. RIP, pal.”



Seb was an asset in the studio as well as on the stage for the 3 releases he did with us.

The music world has lost one of the good ones.”