Dead Sun Premiere Title Track To Upcoming New Album "Soul Diseased"

Rogga Johansson‘s swedish melodic death metal outfit Dead Sun premiere the title track to their upcoming new album "Soul Diseased", which will be released on February 2nd by Xtreem Music. The new studio full-length was mixed and mastered by Håkan Stuvemark (Wombbath), and it contains some guitar solos from him as well as Ludvig Johansson (Consumption). The cover artwork was created by Felipe Mora.

Check out now "Soul Diseased" streaming via YouTube for you now below.