Sirrush Unveils New Lyric Video "A Son Set His Father Free"

Today Italian black death metallers Sirrush released their new album "Molon Labe" via Non Serviam Records. To celebrate the event the band unveiled the official video for the latest single "A Son Set His Father Free." The song tells the story of a young Spartan guy - orphaned by a barbarian – who promised the spirit of his fallen father that one day he would avenge his death. You can check out a lyric video for the song below.

The band comments: "The story of a revenge that has had to wait so long, but has finally come to free your spirit. The pressing and dynamic speed increases the battle between the two, catching breath with suggestive arpeggios that will lead the soul and strength of the warrior to fulfill his destiny.A son finally lets his father's soul rest in peace."