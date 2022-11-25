Thundermother Shares "Borrowed Time" Music Video
Swedish heavy rock queens, Thundermother, have released a video for "Borrowed Time", featured on their new album, "Black And Gold," available now via AFM Records. You can check out the video below.
"Black And Gold" was recorded at Bagpipe Studios, Stockholm, and was mixed and mastered by Søren Andersen at Medley Studios in Copenhagen.
