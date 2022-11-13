Sirenia Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023
Norwegian Gothic metal veterans Sirenia has been announced as the latest addition to the 2023 lineup of 70000 Tons Of Metal. The cruise will set sail from Miami on January 30th and head to Bimini, Bahamas before returning to America on February 3rd.
The lineup is now as follows:
Evergrey
Fallujah
Insomnium
Kamelot
Korpiklaani
Kreator
Mänegarm
Nightmare
Nightwish
Novembre
Obscura
Oceans Of Slumber
Rotting Christ
Sirenia
Uli Jon Roth
Warbringer
