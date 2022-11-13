Sirenia Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023

Norwegian Gothic metal veterans Sirenia has been announced as the latest addition to the 2023 lineup of 70000 Tons Of Metal. The cruise will set sail from Miami on January 30th and head to Bimini, Bahamas before returning to America on February 3rd.

The lineup is now as follows:

Evergrey

Fallujah

Insomnium

Kamelot

Korpiklaani

Kreator

Mänegarm

Nightmare

Nightwish

Novembre

Obscura

Oceans Of Slumber

Rotting Christ

Sirenia

Uli Jon Roth

Warbringer