Twilight Force Shares Self-Titled Lyric Video

Swedish adventure metallers Twilight Force will release their new opus "At the Heart of Wintervale" on January 20th 2023 through Nuclear Blast. Today, the band have unveiled the first epic tale off the much anticipated album. First single "Twilight Force" comes accompanied by an official lyric video, allowing fans to dive word-by-word into the new adventure. The visual portrayal of this song was created by Tullius Heuer.

Twilight Force commented:

"Rejoice and revel!! We are extraordinarily elated and proud to finally share the first track and single from our fourth opus: 'Twilight Force'.

"Our self-titled track is the tale of the Six Crystal Bearers and their quest for the glory of the Seven Kingdoms. The six heroes, as foretold by the Book of Time, are the protectors of the realms and the saviors who shall lead the Twilight Kingdoms into eternal prosperity and triumph. So come, follow the Crystal Bearer’s journey throughout this swift and classic piece, where the sounds and sights of old and new are fused into one sparkling concoction of extraordinary adventures! Join us, partake in the adventure once again, and May the Power of the Dragon Guide You!"