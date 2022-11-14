Moeror Premiere New Song & Music Video "All That We Seem" From Upcoming New Album

Band Photo: Benighted (?)

Greek experimental black metal band Moeror premiere a new song titled “All That We Seem”, taken from their upcoming new album of the same name. “All That We Seem” includes session drums by Kevin Paradis (Benighted) and is set for release on November 25th.

Check out now "All That We Seem" streaming via YouTube for you now below.



