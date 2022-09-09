Stray From The Path Premiere New Single & Music Video “Needful Things”
Stray From The Path premiere a new music video and track named “Needful Things” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The single is taken from their tenth studio full-length “Euthanasia“. The clip was directed by the band’s own bassist Anthony Altamura.
