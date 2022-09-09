I AM Release New Single & Music Video “The Primal Wave”
Texas-based metalcore outfit I AM premiere the below Kevyn Reece directed music video for their latest single “The Primal Wave“ off their brand new studio album “Eternal Steel“, out in stores now.
Check out "The Primal Wave" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Unearthing The Metal Underground: ZeTA
- Next Article:
Stray From The Path Premiere New Single & Video
0 Comments on "I AM Release New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.