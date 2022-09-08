Cannibal Corpse’s George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher Premieres New Animated Music Video “Bottom Dweller”

Band Photo: Cannibal Corpse (?)

Cannibal Corpse vocalist George Fisher premieres an Andrew Ralph directed (MGK, Paramore) animated music video for his Corpsegrinder solo single “Bottom Dweller“. The track itself is of course taken from Fisher‘s debut solo effort “Corpsegrinder“.

That record saw George Fisher collaborate with Jamey Jasta (Hatebreed, etc.) and Nick Bellmore (Dee Snider, Kingdom Of Sorrow), etc..



