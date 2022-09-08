Cannibal Corpse’s George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher Premieres New Animated Music Video “Bottom Dweller”
Band Photo: Cannibal Corpse (?)
Cannibal Corpse vocalist George Fisher premieres an Andrew Ralph directed (MGK, Paramore) animated music video for his Corpsegrinder solo single “Bottom Dweller“. The track itself is of course taken from Fisher‘s debut solo effort “Corpsegrinder“.
That record saw George Fisher collaborate with Jamey Jasta (Hatebreed, etc.) and Nick Bellmore (Dee Snider, Kingdom Of Sorrow), etc..
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Counterparts Premiere New Single
- Next Article:
Signs Of The Swarm Sign With Century Media
0 Comments on "Corpsegrinder Premieres New Animated Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.