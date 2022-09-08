Counterparts Premiere New Single “Bound To The Burn”

Canadian hardcore metal outfit Counterpart spremiere their new track “Bound To The Burn“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The single is off the band’s seventh studio full-length named “A Eulogy For Those Still Here“. Pure Noise Records will release it on October 07th, 2022.





Explains frontman Brendan Murphy:

“‘Bound To The Burn‘ is about my personal frustrations that come with playing music for a living. I’m sure it goes without saying, but I do love being a part of Counterparts, though sometimes it can feel like Counterparts/I are easily replaceable in the world of heavy music.

This song is a metaphor for how I’ve let the pressure of churning out new music and constantly being on the road ‘kill’ me in a sense. But here I am, still ‘bound to the burn’ because when I DO consider the other options I have for a career, I end up drawing a blank and I can’t think of anything else I’d rather do. I want to be here, but I don’t… I’m learning to balance the two.”

Counterparts will be out on the below headlining European/UK tour with Justice For The Damned as direct support:

w/ Thrown:

10/07 Haarlem, NET – Patronaat

10/08 Gottingen, GER – Exil

10/09 Dresden, GER – Blauer Salon

10/10 Poznan, POL – Klub U Bazyla

10/11 Munchen, GER – Backstage

10/12 Wien, AUT – Flex Cafe

10/13 Baden, SWI – Werkk

10/14 Vicenza, ITA – Bocciodromo

10/15 Stuttgart, GER – Club Cann

10/16 Wiesbaden, GER – Kesselhaus

10/17 Trier, GER – Lucky’s Luke

10/18 Hamburg, GER – Headcrash

10/19 Gothenburg, SWE – Fangelset

10/20 Oslo, NOR – Vaterland

10/21 Stockholm, SWE – Spinnrocken Sodertalje

10/22 Copenhagen, DEN – Vega

10/23 Oberhausen, GER – Kulttempel

10/24 Ghent, BEL – De Chinastraat

w/ Cauldron:

10/25 London, UK – Underworld

10/26 Edinburgh, UK – The Mash House

10/27 Leeds, UK – Key Club

10/28 Southampton, UK – Joiners

10/29 Cardiff, UK – Throwfest

10/30 Sheffield, UK – Yellow Arch

U.S. dates:

September 08th ‘Blue Ridge Rock Festival‘ in Alton, VA

September 23rd ‘Furnace Fest‘ in Birmingham, AL