Canadian hardcore metal outfit Counterpart spremiere their new track “Bound To The Burn“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The single is off the band’s seventh studio full-length named “A Eulogy For Those Still Here“. Pure Noise Records will release it on October 07th, 2022.
Explains frontman Brendan Murphy:
“‘Bound To The Burn‘ is about my personal frustrations that come with playing music for a living. I’m sure it goes without saying, but I do love being a part of Counterparts, though sometimes it can feel like Counterparts/I are easily replaceable in the world of heavy music.
This song is a metaphor for how I’ve let the pressure of churning out new music and constantly being on the road ‘kill’ me in a sense. But here I am, still ‘bound to the burn’ because when I DO consider the other options I have for a career, I end up drawing a blank and I can’t think of anything else I’d rather do. I want to be here, but I don’t… I’m learning to balance the two.”
Counterparts will be out on the below headlining European/UK tour with Justice For The Damned as direct support:
w/ Thrown:
10/07 Haarlem, NET – Patronaat
10/08 Gottingen, GER – Exil
10/09 Dresden, GER – Blauer Salon
10/10 Poznan, POL – Klub U Bazyla
10/11 Munchen, GER – Backstage
10/12 Wien, AUT – Flex Cafe
10/13 Baden, SWI – Werkk
10/14 Vicenza, ITA – Bocciodromo
10/15 Stuttgart, GER – Club Cann
10/16 Wiesbaden, GER – Kesselhaus
10/17 Trier, GER – Lucky’s Luke
10/18 Hamburg, GER – Headcrash
10/19 Gothenburg, SWE – Fangelset
10/20 Oslo, NOR – Vaterland
10/21 Stockholm, SWE – Spinnrocken Sodertalje
10/22 Copenhagen, DEN – Vega
10/23 Oberhausen, GER – Kulttempel
10/24 Ghent, BEL – De Chinastraat
w/ Cauldron:
10/25 London, UK – Underworld
10/26 Edinburgh, UK – The Mash House
10/27 Leeds, UK – Key Club
10/28 Southampton, UK – Joiners
10/29 Cardiff, UK – Throwfest
10/30 Sheffield, UK – Yellow Arch
U.S. dates:
September 08th ‘Blue Ridge Rock Festival‘ in Alton, VA
September 23rd ‘Furnace Fest‘ in Birmingham, AL
