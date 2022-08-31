"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Goatwhore Premiere New Single “Death From Above”

posted Aug 31, 2022

U.S. blackened death metal outfit Goatwhore premiere a new single and visualizer clip named “Death From Above“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The song is taken from the group’s eighth studio full-length titled “Angels Hung From The Arches Of Heaven“, which Metal Blade will release on October 07th, 2022.


Tells the press release:

"The song is loosely based on the “Nachthexen,” or Night Witches, a group of female Soviet aviators in a bomber division deployed in 1942, a period during which women were in fact barred from combat."

