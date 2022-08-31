Nita Strauss Premieres New Solo Single & Music Video “Summer Storm”
Nita Strauss - who recently left Alice Cooper‘s band to join Demi Lovato as her touring guitarist - premieres a new solo single and live themed music video “Summer Storm” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. The footage in the clip was captured during Strauss' U.S. headlining tour earlier this year.
Comments Nita Strauss:
“Instrumental music is where my heart is, and ‘Summer Storm‘ might be the song I feel captures my personal style the most: cathartic, driving and emotional. While a lot of the upcoming record will have guest vocalists, I’m also so proud of the instrumental tracks and excited to officially unleash this one on the world!”
