Heaven’s Gate (Cannibal Corpse, Municipal Waste, Etc. ) Premiere Debut Single “Jerusalem Syndrome”
Municipal Waste/Iron Reagan frontman Tony Foresta and Cannibal Corpse drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz have joined forces in a new project named Heaven’s Gate. Guitarist Mike Goo of Warthog and bassist Jeff Howe of Reversal Of Man/Horsewhip round up the band’s roster. A first track titled “Jerusalem Syndrome“, has premiered online and can be heard below.
The Tampa, FL-based band will be making their live debut this coming weekend, with the below duo of shows booked. Asshole Parade will join as support.
07/22 Gainesville, FL – The Wolly
07/23 St. Petersburg, FL – The Bends
