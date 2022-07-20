Slipknot Premiere New Single & Music Video “The Dying Song (Time To Sing)” - To Release New Album “The End, So Far” In September
Band Photo: Slipknot (?)
Slipknot premiere a second single and music video named “The Dying Song (Time To Sing)“, taken from the forthcoming seventh studio album “The End, So Far“ have officially due out on September 30th. The band’s own percussionist M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan has again directed that clip.
“The End, So Far” track list:
01 – Adderall”
02 – The Dying Song (Time To Sing)”
03 – The Chapeltown Rag”
04 – Yen”
05 – Hivemind”
06 – Warranty”
07 – Medicine For The Dead”
08 – Acidic”
09 – Heirloom”
10 – H377”
11 – De Sade”
12 – Finale”
Among some of Slipknot‘s current touring plans are the following runs:
w/ Jinjer and Vended:
07/20 Bucharest, ROM – Romexpo
07/21 Plovdiv, BUL – Hills Of Rock
07/23 Athens, GRE – Release Festival
07/26 Villafranca di Verona, ITA – Castello Scaligero
07/27 Graz, AUT – Messe Open Air (no Jinjer)
07/28 Prague, CZE – O2 Arena
07/30 Oberhausen, GER – Knotfest Germany
08/01 Geneva, SWI – Arena
08/03 Bratislava, SLO – Nepela Arena (no Vended)
08/05 Wacken, GER – Wacken Open Air
08/07 Gdansk, POL – Ergo Arena
08/11 Tallinn, EST – Saku Suurhall
08/13 Turku, FIN – Knotfest Finland
08/15 Malmo, SWE – Arena (no Vended)
08/18 Charleville Mezieres, FRA – Cabaret Vert
08/19 Hasselt, BEL – Pukkelpop Festival
w/ Ice Nine Kills and Crown The Empire:
09/20 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
09/21 Springfield, MO – Great Southern Bank Arena
09/24 Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
09/27 Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
09/28 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
10/01 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
10/02 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
10/04 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
10/07 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheater
