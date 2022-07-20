Slipknot Premiere New Single & Music Video “The Dying Song (Time To Sing)” - To Release New Album “The End, So Far” In September

Band Photo: Slipknot (?)

Slipknot premiere a second single and music video named “The Dying Song (Time To Sing)“, taken from the forthcoming seventh studio album “The End, So Far“ have officially due out on September 30th. The band’s own percussionist M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan has again directed that clip.



“The End, So Far” track list:

01 – Adderall”

02 – The Dying Song (Time To Sing)”

03 – The Chapeltown Rag”

04 – Yen”

05 – Hivemind”

06 – Warranty”

07 – Medicine For The Dead”

08 – Acidic”

09 – Heirloom”

10 – H377”

11 – De Sade”

12 – Finale”

Among some of Slipknot‘s current touring plans are the following runs:

w/ Jinjer and Vended:

07/20 Bucharest, ROM – Romexpo

07/21 Plovdiv, BUL – Hills Of Rock

07/23 Athens, GRE – Release Festival

07/26 Villafranca di Verona, ITA – Castello Scaligero

07/27 Graz, AUT – Messe Open Air (no Jinjer)

07/28 Prague, CZE – O2 Arena

07/30 Oberhausen, GER – Knotfest Germany

08/01 Geneva, SWI – Arena

08/03 Bratislava, SLO – Nepela Arena (no Vended)

08/05 Wacken, GER – Wacken Open Air

08/07 Gdansk, POL – Ergo Arena

08/11 Tallinn, EST – Saku Suurhall

08/13 Turku, FIN – Knotfest Finland

08/15 Malmo, SWE – Arena (no Vended)

08/18 Charleville Mezieres, FRA – Cabaret Vert

08/19 Hasselt, BEL – Pukkelpop Festival

w/ Ice Nine Kills and Crown The Empire:

09/20 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

09/21 Springfield, MO – Great Southern Bank Arena

09/24 Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

09/27 Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

09/28 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

10/01 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

10/02 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

10/04 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

10/07 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheater