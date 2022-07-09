Eluveitie Shares New Lyric Video For "Aidus"

Band Photo: Eluveitie (?)

Last month Eluveitie came back with their new song "Aidus." Today, the band is releasing the brand new lyric video for the track, which has already racked up more than 700 thousand views on YouTube.

Founding member Chrigel Glanzmann comments on the approach:

"Definitely one of the harshest songs of Eluveitie ever. It's the sheer consequence of our spiritual journey with "Ategnatos":

"We're no longer a "Celtic Metal" band... a metal band singing about celtic history. We're Celts playing metal music from all our hearts.

We're no more a "Pagan Metal" band. We are metal music playing pagans from all our hearts, gashing principles of our modern societies with our ancient message like a surgical blade.

"That's probably the best way to describe our new single. Deal with it!"